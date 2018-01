FOND DU LAC, Wis. -

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office is reporting they rescued a Fond du Lac man who they say wandered on to Lake Winnebago at 2:24 AM on Sunday.

Officials say the man called them for help and said he was lost. Crews arrived shortly after as they found the man a quarter mile off shore.

They also say alcohol was a factor and he was not dressed properly for the cold temperatures. He was transported to the hospital because of the exposure to the cold.