Marinette County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in the woods

MARINETTE, Wis. - The Marinette County Sheriff's Office has identified the 19-year-old man who was found dead after being reporting missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday as Jacob William Gleason of Houghton, Michigan.

Gleason's vehicle was found abandoned off Barlow Lake Road on a snowmobile trail in the Town of Niagara. The Marinette County Sheriff's department says Gleason experienced car troubles in Manitowoc County earlier in the day.

Deputies say the car battery was dead and it appears Gleason left the vehicle to go try and start a fire in the woods, but was unsuccessful.

A group of Niagara firemen began their search in the wilderness around 8:30 p.m. and found the frozen and deceased remains of a young man matching the description of the missing individual.

The firemen had poor cell phone power and weren't exactly sure of their location so they stayed with the recovered body deep in the woods and made a fire to stay warm.

Law enforcement officers eventually made their way to their location and took turns carrying the victim out of the woods.

The body of Jacob Gleason has been turned over to the Marinette County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is planned.