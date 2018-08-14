Locals head to the polls for primary election

ALLOUEZ, Wis. - Many Wisconsinites proudly wore their "I Voted" stickers on Primary Day.

The Brown County Clerk says there normally isn't a large voter turnout in the partisan primaries. They were expecting a little less than 25 percent of the eligible voters to cast a ballot.

They say the reason they have a lower turnout is because voters have to stay within their party. Voters may prefer a candidate in one party and another in a different party.

They say this election isn't designed for that type of voting...and every vote counts. Chief Inspector Carole Andrews says this election is for the November ballot.

"I’ve been told by people that they'll vote in the real election and I have to tell them this is a real election,” said Andrews. “People who vote in primaries choose the candidates that everybody else will vote for in the general election, so you want to maybe have some choice in who's going on the ballot in November."

If you are not registered to vote it isn't too late. You can do that at the polling location, just bring your proof of residency. You must bring a photo ID and show up to your assigned polling place. Polls are open until 8 p.m.