Locals head to the polls for primary election

"I’ve been told by people that they'll vote in the real election and I have to tell them this is a real election,” said Andrews. “People who vote in primaries choose the candidates that everybody else will vote for in the general election, so you want to maybe have some choice in who's going on the ballot in November."
If you are not registered to vote it isn't too late. You can do that at the polling location, just bring your proof of residency. You must bring a photo ID and show up to your assigned polling place. Polls are open until 8 p.m.