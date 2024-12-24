Year in Review: Here are NBC 26's 'most-clicked' stories of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, NBC 26 is remembering our top five "most-clicked" stories of the year. From a historic Lake Michigan discovery to disputed decisions made by the area's two biggest school districts, re-live the stories that got people talking over the past year.

'We're all scratching our heads'; This historic Lake Michigan discovery could uncover lake mysteries

Over Labor Day weekend, a pair of marine historians discovered two sinkholes in Lake Michigan which they believe could be useful in helping scientists learn more about the history of the great lake.

"This is a whole new avenue of research. I mean there's now a geological question in mind. How did they form? Why are they there, specifically in the bedrock?” Wisconsin Maritime Museum Director Kevin Cullen said. “We're all scratching our heads wondering what could these things be."

Cullen said only 15%-20% percent of Lake Michigan's floor has been discovered and these findings will only increase that number.

Cullen told Lakeshore neighborhood reporter Preston Stober the sinkholes are around 500 feet underwater and 600 feet wide.

Windows installed in Green Bay high school bathrooms and more could be on the way

Opinions were mixed following Andrew Amouzou's September story about bathroom windows at Green Bay Preble High School.

"I was kind of taken aback by that," one anonymous parent said in the story.

Cale Pulczinski, Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) chief operating officer said the windows only show the sink area and cited safety concerns among the reasons.

"One of the issues especially on the high school level, I would say, is students spending more time in the restroom than they probably should," Pulczinski said.

Preble is the first school in the district to implement windows, but might not be the last. Pulczinski said more could be coming following the district's $183 million referendum, which ended up passing in November.

Snow day drama: AASD's decision sparks frustration, superintendent reveals behind-the-scenes process

In January of last year, the Appleton Area School District drew criticism from some parents when it decided to cancel classes the day before a snow storm was projected to hit.

Many parents questioned the timing of the snow day, which the district's superintendent, Greg Hartjes, explained to NBC 26 senior reporter Nina Sparano.

“If it was a snowstorm happening overnight, we would have waited until the morning to see where we were with the snowstorm to call it," Hartjes said at the time. "But because the most challenging part of the storm yesterday (Tuesday) was predicted between 2 in the afternoon and 5 when our kids would have been going home. That’s why we made that decision earlier."

'I kinda miss it': Longtime business owner giving up prime land near Lambeau

Bob Coppens, the owner of Coppens Metal & Roofing near Lambeau Field, spoke with NBC 26's Titletown neighborhood reporter Karl Winter after he decided to sell his land two years following his retirement.

"I think some of the people [that] are approaching me are going to tear all this thing down and make it some kind of condo and motels," Coppens told NBC 26. "I really believe that's where it's going to go."

In May, Coppens said he hoped to get between $3.5 and $4 million for a total of five parcels on Holmgren Way between Lombardi Avenue and Brett Favre Pass.

EXCLUSIVE: Family of children who died, missing father, speak after boating tragedy

In an exclusive interview last July, the grandmother of the children who were found dead in waters off of Door County shared her agony as the search continues for her missing son.

Two children, five-year-old Charlotte Salnik and three-year-old Joshua Salnik, were found dead. At the time, their father, Billy Salnik, was considered missing. He has since been found, with the death being ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

"He was so proud of his sailboat, and he loved to take them out sailing," Tina Salnik, Billy's mother, said through tears.

"He loved them kids more than life itself," Kevin Koblarczyk, Billy's uncle, said. "He couldn't get enough of the kids ... He was always with them when he was home, when he was able to be, being a single dad it's hard, you know."

In August, after Billy's body was discovered, Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said: "(I'm) very thankful that we were able to give closure to the family. Knowing that and having them have peace that they're able to close this out is very important."