Wrong-way crash kills three, two critically injured

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a wrong-way crash Saturday night that killed three people, and critically injured two others, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Josh Kreuger writes that a 9-1-1 call came into the Sheriff's Office before 9:15 p.m. about a pick-up truck on US Highway 10 in Weyauwega driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane.

Authorities said the pickup crashed head-on into an eastbound SUV.

Kreuger writes three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. One was taken to a medical facility for "critical, life threatening injuries," and the pickup truck driver was taken to a medical facility for "critical injury," the news release states.

As of the publication of this article, the crash is still under investigation.

NBC 26 reached out to the Sheriff's Office for additional comment and an update on the investigation on Sunday morning; Sgt. Chad Repinski declined to speak at this time.

The Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega and Fremont Ambulance assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene of the crash, according to the news release.

