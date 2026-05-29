Wrightstown to hold listening session on data center referendum Sunday

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Wrightstown neighbors will have a chance to speak up Sunday at a listening session about a referendum coming to August ballots.

Village board members and staff will be at Village Hall, 352 High St., on Sunday, May 31, from 2 to 6 p.m., to discuss the referendum question approved earlier this week.

Officials say “subject matter experts” have been invited to address community questions and concerns.

After months of heated debate and packed meetings, the Wrightstown Village Board on Tuesday approved a referendum question for the August 11 primary election.

The referendum asks voters whether the village should authorize or support utility infrastructure for potential large-scale data center projects.

The vote does not approve a data center project itself. Instead, it gives residents the opportunity to weigh in on whether the village should move forward with exploring infrastructure tied to future development proposals.

As NBC 26 has previously reported, village leaders have been in discussions with developer Cloverleaf Infrastructure since January.