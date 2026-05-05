Wrightstown to discuss AI data center Tuesday night

VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — An item on the agenda for a village board meeting Tuesday night in Wrightstown is drawing attention from neighbors.

The board is set to meet Tuesday, 6 p.m., at village hall, 352 High Street. One item on the agenda is a guest speaker who will discuss AI data centers.

It's unknown if the village is considering a data center in its area.

This comes after a company recently backed out of plans to build an AI data center in the neighboring village of Greenleaf.

NBC 26 Fox Cities neighborhood reporter Kyle Langellier will have more on this story at NBC 26 News at 10.