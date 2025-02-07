Woman sentenced 8 years in prison for selling fentanyl at Green Bay day care facility

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tatiana Quinones, the woman charged and convicted for selling fentanyl at a Green Bay day care facility, has been sentenced to spend 8 years behind bars in a Brown County courtroom on Friday afternoon.

The judge also ordered Quinones to be under extended supervision for 10 years.

A criminal complaint obtained by NBC 26 shows a confidential informant exchanged $350 with Quinones for 50 fentanyl pills in the parking lot at the Green Bay Academy on 2280 Finger Road last month.

The complaint explains the fentanyl pills sold to the undercover informant were stored inside a bathroom of the "1-year-old room."

"Quinones put multiple children’s lives, whose care she was entrusted with, at risk by storing the fentanyl pills in the daycare. If Quinones were to drop even one of the small pills, a child could have easily picked it up off the ground and swallowed it, causing them to overdose and possibly die," the complaint said.

Court documents show Quinones supervised 2 1/2 to 3-year-olds at the day care.

The complaint explains Brown County narcotics investigators also found THC, 16 fentanyl pills, and two crushed-up pills inside her De Pere residence.