Woman charged in connection to selling fentanyl at Green Bay day care facility

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A De Pere woman is facing charges in connection to keeping and selling fentanyl at a Green Bay day care facility.

A criminal complaint obtained by NBC 26 shows Tatiana Quinones is facing charges of:

Conspiracy to commit deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance at a youth center

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams)

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The complaint shows a confidential informant exchanged $350 with Quinones for 50 fentanyl pills in the parking lot at the Green Bay Academy on 2280 Finger Road last month.

The complaint explains the fentanyl pills sold to the undercover informant were stored inside a bathroom of the "1-year-old room."

"Quinones put multiple children’s lives, whose care she was entrusted with, at risk by storing the fentanyl pills in the daycare. If Quinones were to drop even one of the small pills, a child could have easily picked it up off the ground and swallowed it, causing them to overdose and possibly die," the complaint said.

Court documents show Brown County narcotics investigators also found THC, 16 fentanyl pills, and two crushed-up pills inside her De Pere residence.

"In a recorded interview, Quinones admitted that she does not use fentanyl M30 pills but did admit to selling them," the complaint said.

Court records show Quinones had an arraignment hearing Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, Green Bay Academy's license was revoked last week following multiple violations.