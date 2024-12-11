WisDOT requesting public feedback in Mason Street Bridge project

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people in Green Bay how to improve Mason Street Bridge in the downtown area.

Even though this project is in the study phase and not breaking ground any time soon, it will have big impact on downtown traffic on both sides of the Fox River.

The Mason Street Bridge was built in 1973, and nearly 34,200 vehicles pass over it every day.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is studying what they can do to improve traffic flow while maintaining the bridge's safety.

DOT Technical Services Manager, Brian Lipke, says they're in the beginning phase of discussing suggestions while getting the public's feedback.

"It's pretty split, but we're finding alternatives. We've got another opportunity to give more feedback in the coming year from the agencies from more stakeholders. So, I wouldn't pin any given alternative as being favored at this time. I would just say the alternatives we got back in September got some good feedback," Lipke said.

One of those proposals could affect traffic around an elementary school.

According to Green Bay Area Public School District Spokesperson, Lori Blakeslee, "The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has been proactively working with the Green Bay Area Public School District to ensure that both parties have an understanding of how each of the scenarios could impact Howe Elementary School. While some of the scenarios have a greater potential impact on Howe Elementary School, our first priority will be to ensure the safety of Howe students and staff. We will continue to work with WisDOT for the best outcome for Howe Elementary."

Lipke says getting the public's feedback has been paramount to ensure everyone's concerns are heard.

"There are some people who would like to see it drop down. There are others who simply don't want stop lights, and they just want to have that expressway feel that exists today," Lipke said.

He adds that even thought drivers won't start noticing changes to the bridge any time in the near future, it's still safe to use.

"There's no reason for people to be concerned that there's anything structurally wrong with the Mason Street Bridge. Traffic can still operate without any concern for safety," Lipke added.

Your Green Bay Neighborhood Reporter Andrew Amouzou initially reported on these proposed changes when WisDOT hosted public meetings with community members in the fall of 2024.

Lipke adds the project will be paid through state and federal funding, and we should have a better idea about some of the cost projections during the next public meeting in the fall of 2025.

To learn more about the project or to get involved, you can click here.

Bryan Lipke, previous WisDOT project manager, has moved to a different position within the department.

The study will continue with Kelsey Holmes as the WisDOT Project Manager.