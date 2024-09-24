Transforming the Mason Street Bridge: The city exploring new designs, public input needed

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — More than 34,000 vehicles cross Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge every day — a key roadway that could be changed in the coming years.

The city is now preparing to share new designs of the bridge while calling for more public input.



City of Green Bay, WisDOT host a community meeting Wednesday at Neville Public Museum at 5 p.m.

Community input is being called on as studies develop on the future of the Mason Street Bridge.

Boulevard-style roadway, ramp adjustments among new designs that will impact neighborhoods, downtown access.

Construction is projected to begin in 2032

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's the right time to evaluate what the future structure is going to be," Bryan Lipke, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) project manager, said.

The future of the Mason Street Bridge is now.

On Wednesday, the DOT will host a public meeting at the Neville Public Museumto discuss designs for the bridge.

"What it means to their commute, what it means to their neighborhood to makes these changes," Lipke said. "Each alternative will have a different perspective from each road user that is at the meeting."

It's part of a five-year study including community feedback to address issues including speeding, ramp alternatives and direct downtown access.

"There is one alternative that is quite similar to the existing and then there's three hybrid alternatives," Lipke said.

Lipke said the hybrid options have varying sections of bridge elevation.

In some examples, removing or adjusting a ramp could free up land space.

OnBroadway Executive Director and District 9 Alderperson, Brian Johnson, said reconstruction will create generational impact.

"You think about massive development like housing, the Shipyard, a proposed fire station," Johnson said. "That can all impact the way that you design a bridge for the next 50 years."

Construction would not start until 2032.

The bridge was built in 1973 with an expressway feel, although the speed limit is capped at 35 miles per hour.

The DOT said there are plans to structure it more into a boulevard, which would accommodate pedestrians and bikers.

"A lot of stakeholders have to have the ability to provide input into this process and that's what this is about," Johnson said. "At the end of the day we get the project that's going to serve it's need the best."

At this time,a rehab study is also being doneon the bridge for safety and overall maintenance.

Updates on that study and how it will prepare the bridge for 2032 will be mentioned at Wednesday's meeting starting at 5 p.m.