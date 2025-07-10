Wisconsin State Patrol director and his wife fatally shot in their home by their son, authorities say

MIDDLETON — A Wisconsin State Patrol bureau director and his wife were found dead in their Middleton home in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide committed by their son, who later took his own life.

David Pabst and his wife, Teresa, a former special education teacher, were fatally shot in their home near Bronner and Stonebrook sometime before 10 p.m. Monday, July 7, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Their son, James Pabst, 25, is believed to have carried out the shootings before taking his own life during a standoff with law enforcement the following day.

“Just shocked. I mean, this is a very quiet neighborhood. It’s crazy,” a neighbor said in disbelief.

The couple were discovered by a family member who went to check on them after they failed to arrive at their expected destinations Tuesday morning, July 8.

Authorities say James left the family home just before deputies arrived Tuesday afternoon and was believed to be armed. Wisconsin State Patrol later located him traveling west on U.S. Highway 14 in Vernon County.

During the traffic stop, James refused to comply with officers’ commands. When officers approached his vehicle, they discovered he had taken his own life, according to the sheriff’s office, which offered its condolences to the family.

“On behalf of everyone at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, our sincerest condolences go out to the Pabst family, their friends and neighbors,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said. “While this is no longer a criminal investigation, we will do all we can to provide the surviving family members the answers and closure they deserve.”

The handgun allegedly used in the shooting was lawfully purchased by James, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the double homicide.

Residents say the violent incident has deeply affected the community, which they describe as typically quiet.

“Sounds goofy to say this, like everyone says that, like you don’t think it’s going to happen in your neighborhood,” another neighbor said.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events in Vernon County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.