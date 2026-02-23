Wisconsin lawmakers react to Supreme Court's strike on tariffs

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 Friday to strike down President Donald Trump's global tariff plan.

All but Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh agreed the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, also known as the IEEPA, does not give the president authority to impose tariffs, but rather the Constitution assigns the power to congress.

Now, Wisconsin lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin released a statement Friday, saying in part “For nearly a year, Americans have felt the pain of Donald Trump’s reckless trade war." Baldwin went on to say "Today, we saw the Supreme Court rein in this lawless president and slap down his out-of-control tariffs, but the increased costs and uncertainty that Wisconsinites are still navigating is irreversible and will have long lasting impacts."

On the other side of the argument, Republican Senator Ron Johnson shared a social media post that says in part "The tariff case cried out for a unanimous decision. However, both sides made reasonable arguments leading to a split decision. In the end, SCOTUS decided nothing and created a HUGE mess."

President Trump called the decision "deeply disappointing," and said he would keep his tariffs in place under different statues.

"The Supreme Court did not overrule tariffs," President Trump stated. "They merely overruled a particular use of IEEPA tariffs, and essentially it's to use to get a fee. I can do anything I want with IEEPA, anything, I just can't charge anybody for it. I can license I just can't charge them. It's ridiculous, but it's okay, because we have other ways, numerous other ways."