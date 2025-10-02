Wisconsin lawmakers draft bill to change senior driver license renewals after boy's death

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin family's tragic loss spurs legislative action at the state Capitol. Lawmakers are drafting a bill that could change how older drivers renew their licenses after 12-year-old Emmet Zodrow was killed by an 85-year-old driver while riding his bike in Green Lake this summer.

Hear from Emmet's family and a non-profit which advocates for older people in the video below:

On Wednesday, Angela Zodrow's first birthday since the death of her son in June, she received what she calls a kind of gift — an email from state Rep. Alex Dallman's office announcing plans for new legislation.

"It's nice to know that Emmet's making a difference," Angela said.

In the email, Dallman's office writes he is working with Rep. Dave Maxey and Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara to introduce a bill which could change license renewal requirements for senior drivers. The Zodrow family has been advocating for changes like this since Emmet's death.

"I think it's tragic that this had to happen for any change to come. But, if we can make change happen, I'll be very grateful," said Elliat Zodrow, Emmet's sister.

"My heart goes out to the Zodrow family and the loss of their son, Emmet, and we should do what we can to help prevent future tragedies such as this," Rep. Dallman of Markesan wrote in a statement. "That is why I am working with fellow legislators on a proposal that will prioritize the safety for everyone on the road, while also respecting the independence and driving privileges of Wisconsin's senior drivers."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says senior drivers are more likely to follow speed limits and other traffic laws.

"They have a lifetime of driving experience," Jim Flaherty, communications director for AARP Wisconsin, said over Zoom Wednesday.

Flaherty said every senior driver is different, and the decision to put down the keys should come from a person's family or their doctor.

"We're not denying the fact that with age comes impairment. We're saying that it is a case-by-case basis and in general older drivers are much safer on the roadways than people think," Flaherty said.

Flaherty says AARP offers a free online seminar to help people talk to their older family member about limiting or stopping driving.

Green Lake police did not say the age of the driver, Jean Woolley, had anything to do with Emmet's death. Police records received by NBC 26 show she received three citations for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle, failure to keep a vehicle under control and driving over a curb through a safety zone, with fines totaling $668.10.

No criminal charges were filed in the case, and records don't show Woolley's license being taken away or suspended.

The Zodrow family say they want to see changes in how the legal system handles drivers involved in deadly crashes.

"There needs to be more accountability in drivers who kill people," Angela Zodrow said.

Lawmakers have not said when the bill will be introduced.

