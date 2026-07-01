Wisconsin Fourth of July cookout costs reach record high

MADISON (NBC 26) — If you're hosting a Fourth of July barbecue this year, expect to pay more at the grocery store.

A new Wisconsin Farm Bureau survey found the average cost to feed 10 people at a summer cookout is $75.50, or $7.55 per person. That's up 7.5% from last year and the highest total since the survey began in 2013.

Ground beef saw the biggest increase. The average price rose to $7.30 per pound, up more than 23% from last year. The Farm Bureau says tight cattle supplies and strong consumer demand are driving prices higher.

Fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream also posted some of the largest increases. Smaller price hikes were reported for pork chops, baked beans, potato chips, and chocolate chip cookies.

The national average for a cookout serving 10 people came in slightly lower at $73.82.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau recommends watching for grocery sales, buying in-season produce, and choosing Wisconsin-made products when possible to help lower your holiday grocery bill.

The survey is based on prices collected in June for 12 common cookout items in 19 Wisconsin communities.