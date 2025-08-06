Wisconsin Farm Technology Days celebrates 72 years of agricultural innovation.

BEAR CREEK (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, at Clinton Farms in Bear Creek, is drawing farmers and consumers alike to explore the latest in agricultural technology and methodology at its annual outdoor trade show.

"We've been around for 72 years already, so we have a long, deep history of celebrating agriculture in the state of Wisconsin," said Janet Keller, general manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

The event features more than 450 exhibiting companies showcasing innovations for current farmers and those looking to adopt new technologies and equipment.

"We have a lot of people that come that are current farmers, people that are looking to adopt new technologies, perhaps new methodologies. They're looking at possibly new equipment for their farm back home," Keller said.

Visitors come from across Wisconsin, the Midwest, and even internationally to attend the outdoor agricultural trade show.

The event isn't just for farmers. Keller emphasized that consumers and community members are welcome to learn about where their food comes from.

"We invite the consumers, anybody from the community, to come on in and see the show. We've got things like the mounted drill teams that are performing in the X line. We also have a trip rider down in that area," Keller said.

Educational exhibits include a beef tent demonstrating safe handling practices for cattle.

"We also have a beef tent that is showing how we safely handle it here for our beef animals. So if someone wants to learn about farming, they want to learn about where their food comes from. This is a great place to do it," Keller said.

The show attracts hobby farmers as well, including one local farmer who attended and purchased a cattle chute.

"We got a hobby farmer running around 15 head of cattle. We just do that as a part-time deal on the side. Actually, that chute we just bought right there, for containment for cattle, so we can tag them, we can worm them, do whatever we got to do." the hobby farmer said.

He added that he came to "check out what the latest and greatest equipment is" and noted the impressive scale of the event.

"It's just interesting to see what's all here because it is a pretty big show," he said.

