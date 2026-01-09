Wisconsin DNR responds to manure spill in Kewaunee County

CASCO (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin DNR says it is responding to a manure spill in Kewaunee County.

Overnight heavy rains are blamed for washing manure off of a cropland and into a nearby stream that connects to Rio Creek.

The field is located east of Casco along Highway 54. It is operated by El Na Farms, according to a release from the DNR.

The DNR says it has staff members on site monitoring the situation as the farm cleans up the discharge.

For more information on manure spills and prevention, visit the DNR's Manure Spills webpage.