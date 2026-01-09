From rain to shine

Rain and snow will wrap up throughout the morning, so by this afternoon we will be able to enjoy some blue skies. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s, but wind gusts near 30 miles per hour will make it feel chillier. Sunny skies will last for the rest of the day before clouds build back up overnight. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

As the sun rises tomorrow, snow will begin to fall. We will see light to moderate snow showers throughout the day Saturday, wrapping up by Sunday morning. Snow totals will range between 1 and 4 inches for many areas. Be careful on the roads if you plan on driving tomorrow. Winds will pick up late Saturday, with gusts near 25 miles per hour, which could cause blowing and drifting snow.

Sunday will bring more seasonable temperatures along with a mix of sun and clouds.