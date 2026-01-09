Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

From rain to shine

Jordan's forecast
From rain to shine
Posted

Rain and snow will wrap up throughout the morning, so by this afternoon we will be able to enjoy some blue skies. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s, but wind gusts near 30 miles per hour will make it feel chillier. Sunny skies will last for the rest of the day before clouds build back up overnight. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

As the sun rises tomorrow, snow will begin to fall. We will see light to moderate snow showers throughout the day Saturday, wrapping up by Sunday morning. Snow totals will range between 1 and 4 inches for many areas. Be careful on the roads if you plan on driving tomorrow. Winds will pick up late Saturday, with gusts near 25 miles per hour, which could cause blowing and drifting snow.

Sunday will bring more seasonable temperatures along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids