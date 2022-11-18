Watch Now
Wisconsin congressman announces effort to name post office after fallen firefighter

NBC 26
Photo of Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, who died in the line of duty in May 2019.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 18, 2022
APPLETON (NBC 26) — Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) introduced legislation that would rename the U.S. Post Office in Appleton in honor of firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, a press release said Friday.

Lundgaard was a member of the Appleton Fire Department who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency medical call in 2019.

The post office, located at 410 West Franklin Street, would become the "Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office," and serve as a way to honor Lundgaard's legacy.

"Officer Lundgaard was a hero in every sense of the word and he deserves to be remembered as such," said Rep. Gallagher. "While no gesture can truly honor his sacrifice, renaming the Appleton Post Office in his name is a small way to ensure his years of service to the Appleton community are not forgotten. I look forward to working with the Appleton Fire Department, the Lundgaard family, and my colleagues to ensure that the Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office becomes a reality."

Lundgaard was a Green Bay native and a Green Bay Southwest High School graduate. He served with the Appleton Fire Department for 14 years, where he achieved the rank of Driver Engineer. When he was killed in 2019, he was the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty.

Congressman Gallagher featured the full text of the bill.

