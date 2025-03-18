Wildfire in Green Lake County now 100% contained, DNR says

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A wildfire in Green Lake County is now 100% contained.

In what it's calling the Big Island Fire, the Wisconsin DNR says the fire burned 750 acres of land in the White River Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The DNR says the fire broke out Monday afternoon and burned primarily cattails and marsh grass.

Six homes were evacuated and saved, and 12 buildings were saved, according to the DNR. Nobody is hurt and no buildings were lost.

County Highway D remains closed for the safety of the firefighters continuing to work in the area, and people are being asked to avoid that area.

Investigators are working to find the fire's cause. The DNR says there were no approved prescribed burns in the area when the fire started, which burned on state and private property.

The DNR encourages people to check the current fire danger map before doing any outdoor burning. Green Lake County is currently under a "very high" fire danger risk, which means wildfires can start easily, spread rapidly, and be hard to control.

