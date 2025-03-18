720-acre wildfire burning state and private lands in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A fire of more than 700 acres is burning in Green Lake County on Monday evening.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of what it's calling the Big Island Fire in the White River Marsh State Wildlife Area in the northwest corner of Green Lake County.

The fire cover roughly 720 acres and broke out at 4:30 p.m. Monday, the DNR wrote in a release just before 9 p.m.

The Big Island Fire fire is threatening six structures, and two homes have been evacuated, but no one is hurt.

The fire is currently being held on the south side by County Road D

The DNR says ten local fire departments and law enforcement are assisting its fire resources.

"The fire is under investigation," the agency wrote in the release. "No DNR or private approved prescribed burn was in the area at the start of the fire. The fire is burning on state and private lands."

People who live near the wildlife area are encouraged to avoid the area. For current fire situation and evacuation information, check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

We will keep you updated online as more information becomes available.