WI representative introduces bill requiring carbon monoxide detectors in schools

MADISON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) is introducing a bill that would require public schools to have carbon monoxide detectors.

The legislation comes after 39 students and staff members became ill from high carbon monoxide levels last week in the School District of Crandon. District leaders have said school will resume on April 2.

“This traumatic event could have been avoided with a simple detector,” Steffen said in the release. “We’ve put millions of dollars into school safety programs over the years. This is an inexpensive, but very effective, way to protect our kids while they're at school. I look forward to working with Representatives Mursau and Swearingen to address this safety oversight."

Steffen said school districts would be able to seek reimbursements for costs associated with buying carbon monoxide detectors.

Steffen said five states require carbon monoxide detectors in schools: Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Rhode Island and Utah.

“Student and staff safety is the foundation to everything else that goes on in our schools from academics to extra-curricular activities," Steffen said. "Ensuring that schools have carbon monoxide detectors is key to that safety."