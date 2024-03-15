Crandon classes canceled Friday due to unknown illness

Watch Now
Students and staff members were evacuated from the Crandon Elementary School Thursday after two students and one staff member became sick and were taken to the hospital.
Posted at 3:46 AM, Mar 15, 2024
CRANDON (NBC 26) — Classes are canceled Friday in Crandon after students and a staff member became sick Thursday.

In a letter to families, the Superintendent said students and staff members experienced shortness of breath, high pulse rates and were light-headed.

Everyone was eventually evacuated.

The superintendent said the district and the Forest County Sheriff's Office were not able to identify the cause.

As a precaution, the district canceled all classes and after-school events for Friday.

The superintendent says if you experience any of these symptoms, you need to reach out to your doctor and report it to the Sheriff's Office.

Their number is 715-478-3331.

