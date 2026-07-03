When and where to watch America 250 fireworks

(NBC 26) — The United States of America is celebrating its 250th birthday this Independence Day, and communities across Northeast Wisconsin are marking the occasion with one of the holiday’s most beloved traditions — fireworks. Below is a list of when and where you can view this year’s displays:

Appleton : July 3, Veterans Memorial Park at dusk

: July 3, Veterans Memorial Park at dusk Bailey’s Harbor : July 4, Acclaim Park at dusk

: July 4, Acclaim Park at dusk Berlin : July 3, Riverside Park at dusk

: July 3, Riverside Park at dusk Bonduel : July 4, Bonduel Village Park at dusk

: July 4, Bonduel Village Park at dusk Clintonville : July 3, W.A. Olen Park at dusk

: July 3, W.A. Olen Park at dusk Egg Harbor : July 3, Harbor View Park at dusk

: July 3, Harbor View Park at dusk Fond du Lac : July 4, Lakeside Park at 9:30 p.m.

: July 4, Lakeside Park at 9:30 p.m. Green Bay : July 4, Ray Nitschke Bridge, CityDeck, Leicht Memorial Park, and Neville Public Museum grounds at dusk

: July 4, Ray Nitschke Bridge, CityDeck, Leicht Memorial Park, and Neville Public Museum grounds at dusk Green Lake : July 4, Deacon Mills Park, Hattie Sherwood Park, or Sunset Park at dusk

: July 4, Deacon Mills Park, Hattie Sherwood Park, or Sunset Park at dusk Hilbert : July 4, Hilbert Civic Park at dusk

: July 4, Hilbert Civic Park at dusk Kewaunee : July 3, Lakehaven Hall at dusk

: July 3, Lakehaven Hall at dusk Kimberly : July 3, Sunset Park at 9:30 p.m.

: July 3, Sunset Park at 9:30 p.m. Neenah : July 3, Riverside Park at 9:45 p.m.

: July 3, Riverside Park at 9:45 p.m. Manitowoc : July 4, Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 9:30 p.m.

: July 4, Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 9:30 p.m. Menasha : July 3, Jefferson Park at 9:50 p.m.

: July 3, Jefferson Park at 9:50 p.m. New London : July 4, Cottrill Field at Hatten Stadium at dusk

: July 4, Cottrill Field at Hatten Stadium at dusk Oshkosh : July 4, Menominee Park at 9:45 p.m.

: July 4, Menominee Park at 9:45 p.m. Princeton : July 3, City Park at dusk

: July 3, City Park at dusk Ripon : July 3, Murray Park at dusk

: July 3, Murray Park at dusk Sturgeon Bay : July 4, Sunset Park at 9:15 p.m.

: July 4, Sunset Park at 9:15 p.m. Two Rivers : July 4, Walsh Field at 9:30 p.m.

: July 4, Walsh Field at 9:30 p.m. Waupaca : July 4, Shadow Lake at South Park at dusk

: July 4, Shadow Lake at South Park at dusk Winneconne: July 4, along the Wolf River at 3 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Do you know of any events or activities missing from this list? Email them to us at news@nbc26.com for a chance to have them featured.