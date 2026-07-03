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When and where to watch America 250 fireworks

Fireworks
Elisha Terada
Fireworks
Posted

(NBC 26) — The United States of America is celebrating its 250th birthday this Independence Day, and communities across Northeast Wisconsin are marking the occasion with one of the holiday’s most beloved traditions — fireworks. Below is a list of when and where you can view this year’s displays:

  • Appleton: July 3, Veterans Memorial Park at dusk
  • Bailey’s Harbor: July 4, Acclaim Park at dusk
  • Berlin: July 3, Riverside Park at dusk
  • Bonduel: July 4, Bonduel Village Park at dusk
  • Clintonville: July 3, W.A. Olen Park at dusk
  • Egg Harbor: July 3, Harbor View Park at dusk
  • Fond du Lac: July 4, Lakeside Park at 9:30 p.m.
  • Green Bay: July 4, Ray Nitschke Bridge, CityDeck, Leicht Memorial Park, and Neville Public Museum grounds at dusk
  • Green Lake: July 4, Deacon Mills Park, Hattie Sherwood Park, or Sunset Park at dusk
  • Hilbert: July 4, Hilbert Civic Park at dusk
  • Kewaunee: July 3, Lakehaven Hall at dusk
  • Kimberly: July 3, Sunset Park at 9:30 p.m.
  • Neenah: July 3, Riverside Park at 9:45 p.m.
  • Manitowoc: July 4, Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 9:30 p.m.
  • Menasha: July 3, Jefferson Park at 9:50 p.m.
  • New London: July 4, Cottrill Field at Hatten Stadium at dusk
  • Oshkosh: July 4, Menominee Park at 9:45 p.m.
  • Princeton: July 3, City Park at dusk
  • Ripon: July 3, Murray Park at dusk
  • Sturgeon Bay: July 4, Sunset Park at 9:15 p.m.
  • Two Rivers: July 4, Walsh Field at 9:30 p.m.
  • Waupaca: July 4, Shadow Lake at South Park at dusk
  • Winneconne: July 4, along the Wolf River at 3 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Do you know of any events or activities missing from this list? Email them to us at news@nbc26.com for a chance to have them featured.

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