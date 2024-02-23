What leads to an AMBER Alert being issued in Wisconsin?

Searchers continue to try to find 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who was last seen in Two Rivers on Tuesday.



An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who was last seen at a home in Two Rivers

Speaking broadly about AMBER Alerts, NBC 26 spoke with someone who trains law enforcement on the alerts

Watch the video to hear how a Wisconsin AMBER Alert is issued

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, these are the criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert in Wisconsin:



The child must be 17 years old or younger.

The child must be in danger of serious harm or death.

The initiating agency needs to have enough of a description of the child, the suspect, and/or the suspect vehicle to believe the alert will help find the child.

Local law enforcement requests the alert, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice decides whether to issue it.

In the case of Elijah Vue, an alert went out, but it didn't contain any information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.

NBC 26 spoke with Janell Rasmussen, the administrator of AMBER Alert training for the National Criminal Justice Training Center at Fox Valley Technical College. She does not know specific details of the Vue case.

She says not all cases require a suspect or vehicle description to issue an alert.

"Considering the age of the child, the environment that they may be in, I don't have any of the case details, but based on the information that they have at the time of the request, they may choose to activate just because that child is in danger," Rasmussen said.

If you have any information on the Elijah Vue, you're asked to call police.