West side of Shiocton inaccessible due to extreme flooding

SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — The west side of the village of Shiocton is unreachable due to the roads being too flooded, village officials said.

Village officials said Thursday no one can get through the west side of the village from Second Street.

The east side of the village is still accessible as of late-morning Thursday, but village officials urge neighbors to sandbag as soon as possible and to not wait until later.

One truck per residence is allowed to enter the village, and people must come in from the east.

The Village of Shiocton told its residents to evacuate Wednesday, but village officials said many people chose to stay in their homes. Those who stayed are advised to shelter in place.