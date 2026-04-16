SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — The Village of Shiocton told its residents to evacuate Wednesday as floodwater rose from the Wolf River.

While some evacuated quickly after the order, others picked up a shovel to lend a helping hand to their neighbors. Dozens of volunteers spent hours preparing sandbags to protect people's homes from the flood.

"We’re doing some sandbagging—serious sandbagging—here. We brought in numerous dump trucks," Steve Gassner, a volunteer with the effort, said. "People just keep coming in from all over to help bag, and it’s amazing how fast these piles are going."

Shiocton resident Wanda Schneider grew up in the village. She said she's seen flooding like this only once, in 1979.

"I didn’t really think it was this bad until I walked around the block and saw how bad it really was," Schneider commented.

Schneider does not plan to evacuate, and other neighbors are also staying behind to help.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Shiocton residents pick up shovels to help neighbors during flood

"First thing that I went after was my boat to make sure that if the fire department needs any assistance with water rescue later tonight, I’m available with a shallow boat," explained Christopher Ashline.

Neighbors say care for each other is part of their community.

"Everybody is everybody’s family, and if somebody needs help, everybody rallies around them," said Schneider.

Those staying behind may be without modern conveniences, though. Wednesday afternoon, WeEnergies assessed the flooding in the village and stated that gas will be shut off to its customers in the area.