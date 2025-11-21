Waupaca County cold case to be featured on NBC's 'Dateline' Friday night

The 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Waupaca County, which are still unsolved, will be featured on tonight's episode of "Dateline" on NBC 26.

Here is the description for the episode, which is hosted by Keith Morrison:

In rural Wisconsin, a woman and her boyfriend are found stabbed to death inside her farmhouse; thirty years later, the daughter of one of the original suspects comes forward, reigniting the case all the way to trial.

Togstad, 23, and Mumbrue, 34, were stabbed to death in a house in Waupaca County more than 30 years ago.

Tony Haase, now 54-years-old, was tried for the murders last summer. He was acquitted.

Despite the not guilty verdict, Togstad's family is suing Haase for wrongful death.

The lawsuit alleges that Haase killed both victims with a knife and demands $17 million in damages.