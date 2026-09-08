Waupaca County agencies pause use of Flock license plate readers

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Law enforcement agencies across Waupaca County have suspended use of Flock Safety license plate reader technology over privacy and data-sharing concerns.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, agencies said the decision followed a review of the system’s capabilities, investigative uses and data-sharing practices. Officials cited particular concern over reports that law enforcement search information held by agencies in other states had been released through public records requests.

Authorities said the technology had helped solve crimes and locate missing or endangered people, including identifying vehicles tied to hit-and-run crashes, pursuits and stolen vehicle cases.

Officials emphasized the suspension was not related to misconduct or misuse by local law enforcement personnel.

“Those successes are real and were carefully considered as part of this decision,” the statement said.

Winnebago County and Fond du Lac County announced similar decisions last week.

Waupaca County officials said participation in a national information-sharing network can subject investigative information to the laws and public records practices of jurisdictions outside local control, raising concerns about the protection of victims, witnesses, juveniles and confidential sources.

The agencies said they will continue reviewing developments in Wisconsin law, privacy protections, accountability standards and best practices involving automated license plate reader technology before determining whether additional safeguards could allow future use of the system.