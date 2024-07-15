WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update on missing boaters

FISH CREEK — The Door County Sheriff's Office is providing updates on the missing boaters. Watch live below:

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, July 12, they were notified that a man from Little Suamico was boating with his two young children, both under the age of 10, and did not make it back to his planned destination.

The sheriff's office said no one had been able to contact him since Saturday, July 13.

The sheriff's office said the man and his children were reportedly last seen on Green Island in the Bay of Green Bay.

On Monday, July 15, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay said they located a missing boat just south of Chambers Island and are towing it to Fish Creek.