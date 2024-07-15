Missing boat found just south of Chambers Island

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — The U.S. Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay said they located a missing boat just south of Chambers Island and are towing it to Fish Creek.

The Coast Guard says they are not releasing more information at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, July 12, they were notified that a man from Little Suamico was boating with his two young children, both under the age of 10, and did not make it back to his planned destination.

The sheriff's office said no one had been able to contact him since Saturday, July 13.

The sheriff's office said the man and his children were reportedly last seen on Green Island in the Bay of Green Bay.

