WATCH: Dashcam captures crash on I-41 near U.S. 151 in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26 — Dashcam video captured a crash on Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate 41 near the U.S. 151 exit in Fond du Lac.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 7:55 a.m. The right lane of I-41 southbound was blocked while emergency crews responded.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office handled the incident.

WATCH: Dashcam video of a semi crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac

Traffic was impacted for about an hour and a half before all lanes reopened at 9:30 a.m., according to WisDOT.

Authorities have not released additional information about the crash, including what led up to it or whether anyone was injured.

NBC 26 obtained dashcam video captured by Sean Johnson showing the collision as it happened.