Want to drive a school bus? Time running short to complete training before school begins

Anyone who has thought over the summer of signing up to drive a school bus for the coming school year might be running out of time.

At least, that is for anyone who wants to be able to start on the first day of school.

Westlund Bus Lines provides transportation for the Marinette School District.

Tom Westlund, the company president, said they need about eight more drivers to be at a comfortable staffing level for the school year.

He declined to discuss starting wage rates.

Westlund says Friday is the last day to apply for anyone whose goal is to be driving a bus on the first day of school.

"It is about four weeks for the normal person to get their license," Westlund said.

However, the company would be happy to accept applicants even after Friday, and the applicants could begin work after they complete training, Westlund said.