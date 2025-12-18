Waldo residents still divided as historic dam repair costs potentially soar beyond $1 million

WALDO (NBC 26) — A historic dam in the Village of Waldo that has stood since before the Civil War now faces an uncertain future as potential repair costs have ballooned far beyond initial estimates.

The Waldo Dam and Millpond, a beloved gathering spot for locals, does not currently meet Department of Natural Resources code.

In November's election, village residents voted to keep and repair the dam rather than remove it, committing to pay $350,000 over 20 years plus any additional costs if repairs exceed $700,000.

However, new cost estimates have far surpassed those projections. With the engineering team only 80% complete in its evaluation, Village Board President Travis Thomas said one repair plan could cost more than $930,000 while another could total more than $1 million.

"Let's be honest, we don't have a lot of taxpayer dollars because we're a small municipality," Thomas said.

Thomas argues the village should prioritize more pressing issues, like drinking water quality, instead of spending hundreds of thousands on dam restoration.

"If we don't change with the times, we're going to be left in the dust because everything costs three times what it did in 1980," Thomas said.

For residents like Jenny Behr, whose property sits right at the water's edge, the dam represents more than just infrastructure.

"The dam just needs to stay here. It's sentimental…and it's a part of history," Behr said.

Behr finds peace watching eagles fly over the millpond and listening to water flow over the dam. Despite the mounting costs, she remains hopeful the community will find a way forward.

"And you know that old saying… 'It takes a village… Let's take a village and let's save this dam. I just don't want to see it leave," Behr said.

The village now faces the difficult decision of whether to proceed with the costly repairs or reconsider the dam's future as financial realities set in.

Thomas says his board will host two public meetings in January so the community can understand the full scope of the issue before the final vote.