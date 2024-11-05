Voting wardrobe: Brown County bans political clothing

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — With Election Day on Tuesday, Wisconsinites heading to the polls may want to further support their preferred candidate by wearing politically branded clothing. However, you'll need to reconsider if you're in Brown County.

If you're heading to a polling location, you'll want to leave your political attire at home.

Pittsfield Town Clerk, Debbie Diederich says wearing clothing with an American flag or "USA" on it is legal, but if it's stating support for a particular candidate, she'll ask you to take it off.

"I would ask them if you are not willing to do that, I will have to ask you to leave this building and you will not be able to vote unless you do that," said Diederich.

State law in Wisconsin doesn't explicitly prohibit political clothing at the polls.

The law doesn't allow electioneering, defined as "Any activity which is intended to influence voting at an election" per Wis. Stat. sec. 12.03(4).

Clerks in Brown County say political clothing falls under that definition, in part because of the disruptions and conflict that could arise.

"My training from my previous clerk and from Brown County has been you can't wear any of the [political] shirts," said Diederich. "But I would agree that the law is a little gray so people could interpret it different."

State law says any political bumper stickers on cars that voters drive to polling locations are allowed, but any political clothing may not be worn within 100 feet of the building.