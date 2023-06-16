Viking Cruise ship, Polaris, spends the day in Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Viking Cruise ship, Polaris, is currently on a 15-day excursion throughout the Great Lakes. Today, the ship made a pit stop in Algoma.

"Today is an exciting day for Algoma and the surrounding area," said Algoma Chamber Executive Director Rosemary Paladini. "This is the first time that a cruise ship has graced our shores and we are excited, thrilled, and honored."

The Polaris is a massive 665-foot-long ship with over 300 passengers.

"We have a town of 3,200 that are here," Paladini said. "So a small town but with lots of big smiles to greet them as they came on shore today."

The passengers of the ship will spend the day touring the area. This morning many went to visit Lambeau and this afternoon toured the local winery.

"We've never been here obviously and so I looked on Google," Polaris passenger Sharie Mayes had to say. "A population of about 3,000, so I'm expecting a really pleasant, quaint atmosphere."

This morning, the captain of the Polaris was awarded the Key to the City. In return, the city received a plaque commemorating the occasion.

Throughout the day, many citizens of Algoma came to the shoreline to see the ship and greet the passengers. One of these citizens was Jody Griep.

"I think it's outstanding to get this kind of exposure," Griep said. "This is something we don't see every day. We see a lot of fishing boats and recreation, so to see something to the magnitude of a cruise ship is pretty outstanding".

The ship will visit Algoma seven more times throughout the summer during their exploration of the Great Lakes.

Paladini says, "We're excited to experience becoming a destination cruise spot for either expeditions on the way, or for people to explore our small town".

