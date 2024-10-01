Vice President Harris scheduled to campaign Thursday in Fox Valley

An event listed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on an organizing website indicates Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign Thursday somewhere in the Fox Valley.

The listing calls the appearance a "WisDems Coordinated Campaign Event [with] Vice President Kamala Harris in [the] Fox Valley," but does not give an exact location.

It says the event will take place between 3 and 6 p.m.

People can RSVP for the event at the hyperlink above.

The listing says additional details will be distributed for attendees within 24 hours of the event.

This would be the vice president's first visit to northeast Wisconsin as a presidential candidate, and would come two days after a debate between her running mate, Tim Walz, and his Republican counterpart JD Vance.

We've reached out to WisDems for more information about the event.