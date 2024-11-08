Veterans Day: Where veterans can get free treats in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Veterans Day will be celebrated nationwide Monday, November 11.

Many national chains are celebrating the holiday by offering discounts and/or free items, including Applebee’s, Biggby Coffee, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, and more. For a full list of chains giving back, please visit our article about what's closed, open and free for Veterans Day nationwide.

For local deals, NBC 26 has put together a list with some of the best offerings for Veterans, active-duty members and their families within our viewing area.

UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball Military Appreciation Game

On Saturday, Nov. 9, all military members receive 1 FREE ticket (must show I.D.) to the UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball game against the University of Northern Iowa, at the Kress Events Center at 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay Yacht Club

The Green Bay Yacht Club, located at 100 Bay Beach Road, will hold its Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 9, with registration beginning at 10:00 a.m. and ceremony starting at 11:00 a.m. A complimentary light lunch will be served.

Replay Sports Bar and Grill

According to their social media page, Replay Sports Bar and Grill in De Pere is honoring veterans in an early celebration on Sunday, Nov. 10. Those who have served are invited to stop in for a complimentary meal and soda. Valid from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

The NEW Zoo is offering free Zoo and Canopy Tour admission for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their immediate families on Nov. 11. Free coffee or hot chocolate and popcorn will also be provided to guests of honor while supplies last. The zoo is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Brown County Rifle Range

Brown County Parks is providing veterans and active-duty military members with free gun and archery sight in at the Brown County Rifle Range on Monday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Brown County Parks kindly asks guests to present their military ID to staff.

Oneida One Stop, Oneida Smoke Shop

The seven convenience stores owned and operated by the Oneida Nation are honoring those who served on Monday by offering a free mug or ground coffee upon any purchase. Must present Military ID.

NewStyle Salons

With locations in Green Bay, De Pere and Appleton, NewStyle Salons will honor veterans on Monday by offering free hair cuts. Veterans who are not due for a cut can come in for a free wash and style. This is the eleventh year NewStyle is making this offer.

Hy-Vee

All Hy-Vee stores are offering a free buffet-style breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 . "Veterans and active-duty military will also receive 15% off their grocery purchases when they shop at Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations", says the company in a media release.

1st & Goal Bar and Grill

This new bar and restaurant on the east side of Green Bay will be offering a free appetizer to all Veterans upon beverage purchase. Valid on Monday, Nov. 11.



Festival Foods

Festival Foods offers free 12 items with a minimum purchase of $20 for veterans on Nov. 11. Items are pre-selected and available while supplies last. Veterans must present military or veteran ID to cashier to redeem. Learn more here.



Mr. Brews Taphouse

With locations in Appleton and De Pere, Mr. Brews is offering a free All-American Burger (topped with a choice of cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles) for current and retired members of the military on Veteran's Day.

Neville Public Museum

At the Neville Public Museum, Military Members (Active, Reserve, and Veteran) always have free admission. The Museum will be open 9:00am-5:00pm on November 11, 2024.

Mission BBQ

Veterans can get a free sandwich at any Mission BBQ locations on November 11, 2024.

The Bar

According to their website, "veterans or current service members with a valid military ID can enjoy a free entree or sandwich with a side up to $15." The Bar has locations in Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Wausau.

Jiffy Lube

Local Jiffy Lube locations in Oshkosh, Appleton, Grand Chute and Manitowoc are honoring active, veteran and retired military by offering 50% off any oil change on Monday, Nov. 11. To take advantage of this offer, please present this coupon.



Packers Pro Shop

The Packers Pro Shop offers all active military members and veterans 20% off on Veterans Day, with this year's Salute to Service gear in stock, according to their website.

Pick'n'Save / Metro Market

On Monday, November 11, veterans will receive a 10% discount on food and household purchases when shopping at ALL Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores with a valid military ID. Veterans are eligible when using Loyalty Card and presenting a valid military ID (or form DD214) at checkout. Offer excludes alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, Gift Cards/Certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions and guest or customer services/fees.

Scooter’s Coffee

On Monday, Nov. 11 anyone with a valid Military ID is invited to stop by any Scooter's location to receive a free medium drink. Scooter's has locations in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Menasha, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Appleton.

Seroogy's Chocolates

All Veterans who show identification at Seroogy's stores on November 11 will receive a free Flag Bar. Offer is valid at De Pere and Ashwaubenon locations.

Note: This article will be continuously updated with new information until Monday, November 11.