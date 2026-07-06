Vietnam veteran turns PTSD battle into art and poetry mission in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — For Vietnam veteran Bill Klemme, the war didn't end when he came home. Now, he's transforming his battle with PTSD into a powerful mission through art and poetry.

Klemme served during the Vietnam War as part of the 101st Airborne Division. He said returning home came with its own set of challenges.

"I couldn't believe how people would like repel themselves from you. If they were walking down the aisle they went out of their way not to even walk near you."

Years of struggling with PTSD led Klemme to a turning point, when a doctor suggested he return to his roots as an art student.

"He suggested art, get back into art. Because he knew I was an art student at one time. And also to get into poems to share my thoughts."

Over the years, Klemme has poured his heart into more than 100 pencil drawings and poems, which he has created for Fond du Lac diner owner Sandy Richie and fellow veteran Jerry Lauby.

Richie said Klemme's talent has left a lasting impression.

"He just has an amazing talent with pencil drawings... pencils!?!"

Lauby said the work means a great deal to him personally.

"I think several of them I am going to cherish forever. And I'm always happy to say it's from my friend Bill at The Diner."

With the admiration and support of the people of Fond du Lac, Klemme said he has been able to reconnect with the world around him.

"Because I've gotten back into the community, people just go to work and accept me for Bill Klemme."

Klemme's work isn't done. He is now drafting a book about his experiences in Vietnam.

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