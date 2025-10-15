USS Cobia returning to Manitowoc after restoration

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — The USS Cobia is making its journey back home to the Lakeshore today after spending time in Sturgeon Bay for restoration.

The historic submarine is scheduled to leave Sturgeon Bay at 7 a.m., beginning an eight-hour trip across Lake Michigan waters. It’s expected to arrive at its dock in Manitowoc around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The USS Cobia, a World War II-era vessel, is a key attraction at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. Officials sent it to Sturgeon Bay earlier this year to undergo needed maintenance and preservation work.

The museum says today’s return marks the final step in its restoration, and staff are excited to once again welcome visitors aboard.

Door County Neighborhood Reporter Hanna Lopez is planning to offer a full report about the USS Cobia later today.

