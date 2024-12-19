Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Tow ban lifted in Brown County

Snow Tires
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A Jeep pulls away from the curb on a snowy day in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Snow Tires
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: The tow ban in Brown County has been lifted as of 9:00 a.m. of Friday, according to the Brown County Public Safety Communications.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A tow ban has been issued in Brown County due to hazardous driving conditions from Thursday's winter storm, according to a Facebook alert from the sheriff's office.

Brown County Public Safety Communications also announced the tow ban is in effect countywide as of Thursday afternoon.

Stay with NBC 26 online and on air as we continue to follow the first big snowfall of the season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.