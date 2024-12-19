UPDATE: Tow ban lifted in Brown County

UPDATE: The tow ban in Brown County has been lifted as of 9:00 a.m. of Friday, according to the Brown County Public Safety Communications.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A tow ban has been issued in Brown County due to hazardous driving conditions from Thursday's winter storm, according to a Facebook alert from the sheriff's office.

Brown County Public Safety Communications also announced the tow ban is in effect countywide as of Thursday afternoon.

Stay with NBC 26 online and on air as we continue to follow the first big snowfall of the season.