Our first big snowfall of the season arrives Thursday morning with widespread accumulating snow across northeast Wisconsin.

We can expect 6-8" across most of the area, including the Fox Valley.

Heavier amounts can be expected along the lakeshore between 8-12"+ with a lake effect.

The morning commute looks to be much more manageable than the afternoon and evening commute.

More snow will be falling along the lakeshore in the early hours of Friday morning before the sun comes out for mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day and most of the weekend.

We'll have cloudier skies to begin next week with more snow chances on Monday.