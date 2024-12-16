UPDATE: Three persons of interest identified in Green Bay school shooting threats

UPDATE: Green Bay Police say they have identified three persons of interest in connection to shooting threats at Green Bay East and West high schools.

Police say detectives have spoken with the individuals identified and have determined there is no ongoing threat to the schools at this time.

As a precautionary measure, police are still actively investigating.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: According to a Facebook post, the Green Bay Area Public School District is currently working with the Green Bay Police Department regarding a potential school shooting threat Monday morning at East and West High Schools.

The school district and police department are investigating leads, and say there will be a police presence at both schools as a precautionary measure.

Green Bay Schools says "Student and staff safety is our highest priority, and we take every threat seriously."

They encourage anyone with additional information to contact Speak Up/Speak Out at 1-800-697-8761 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). Alternately, you may submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we learn more on this developing situation.