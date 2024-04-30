UPDATE: Man shot by sheriff's sergeant in Grand Chute has died, DOJ says

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy in a shooting in Grand Chute has died.

On Friday, April 12, police responded to a crash in the 2800 block of W. Prospect Ave. outside of the Flagstone Bar and Grill.

The DOJ says 22-year-old William Jae Kil Nelson had a knife. Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Yeck, who has 1.5 years of law enforcement service, fired his taser on Nelson but was not successful in his attempt. Outagamie County Sheriff's Sergeant Ellis Brooks, who has 10 years of law enforcement service, shot and hit Nelson with his gun.

The DOJ says Nelson was taken to a hospital and has since died from his injuries. Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

Per agency policy, Brooks remains on administrative leave.

The DOJ says deputies were wearing their body cameras.