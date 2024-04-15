Witnesses at Grand Chute bar recall tense moments on night of car crash and shooting

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Witnesses recall the intense moments the night a deputy shot a man outside The Flagstone Bar and Grill.



The bar was placed on lockdown after witnesses say a man crashed his car and threatened people with a knife.

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says after tasing the man failed, a deputy shot him.

The Wisconsin DOJ is leading investigation with help from Grand Chute police and other local law enforcement

Thomas Lindsey says it was a strange night that could've happened anywhere.

"Something like this has never really happened here," Lindsey said.

Lindsey manages the The Flagstone Bar and Grill. Last Friday, he unexpectedly had to put his back on lockdown.

"I'm just trying to get everyone in inside, we had 9-1-1 called already and that's when he pulled the knife and started threatening to kill people," Lindsey said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a man crashed a car, and when Outagamie County Sheriff's deputies arrived, he pulled a knife.

Investigators say a deputy tried and failed to tase him and another deputy shot him.

The DOJ said the man was critically injured and the deputies involved were placed on leave. Both, the DOJ said, were wearing body cameras.

A neighbor told me he went into his home, expecting shots would be fired. Others say they didn't expect things to escalate after the crash.

"We just dismissed it and figured it was over with," one neighbor says.

"A friend that was closer to the scene texted me and said that there's something going on keep your kids inside," another neighbor said.

Lindsey said the community has been very supportive of the bar since Friday night and now it's back to work.

"We kinda just gotta go about business as usual. You hate to see things like this happen."

The State DOJ is leading the investigation with assistance from Grand Chute police and other area law enforcement. Both tell me they have no new information to share at this time.