Update: Green Bay homicide suspect arrested, charges to be referred

A Green Bay homicide suspect is currently in custody, and authorities say the charges will likely be referred to the District Attorney's Office.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police say they're referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office for an 18-year-old Green Bay man who's is custody for homicide charges.

Brandon Ramirez, 21, of Green Bay was shot to death in the 1200 block of Berner Street on Aug. 7.

Authorities aren't releasing the suspect's name at this time, but they say the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, September 21 in another area for an unrelated incident.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you can report the information anonymously and receive cash.

