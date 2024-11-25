U-HAUL chase suspects set to return to court in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The two suspects accused of leading authorities from several different law enforcement agencies on a chase in a U-HAUL are set to return to court in Winnebago County today.

Shakierra Ray of Green Bay is scheduled for a plea hearing, and Omah Brown of Milwaukee is set for an arraignment where he is set to make his plea.

Both suspects are facing several charges, including armed robbery.

In July, Ray and Brown were both arrested after a shooting in Omro, and authorities say that led to the police chase.

The pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies, and it ended in Fond du Lac when officers used a pit maneuver and pushed the truck off the road.

