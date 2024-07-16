Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omro shooting suspects arrested after police chase with U-Haul

Omro shooting suspects, police chase
Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office
Omro shooting suspects, police chase
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 16, 2024

OMRO (NBC 26) — Omro Police say they've arrested two people after a shooting in Omro followed by a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

WATCH VIDEO OF CHASE WITH U-HAUL BELOW (video courtesy of Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office):

Police chase shooting suspects in U-Haul

According to Omro Police, a man selling a car over Facebook met two people in Omro on Monday evening.

Investigators says one of the suspects took out a gun and after a struggle, the man selling the car was shot.

Police say the suspects then fled in a vehicle — a U-Haul, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office — and they were quickly located by law enforcement. The chase ended in Fond du Lac, where the suspects were taken into custody, police say.

Omro Police say the suspects — one from Milwaukee and the other Green Bay — were arrested for attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted robbery with use of force, flee/elude an officer, and motor theft, among other charges.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital and his injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from other agencies positioned themselves along 1-41 South to block ramps and deploy a tire deflation device.

The U-Haul was eventually stopped near the intersection of Johnson Street and Rolling Meadows Drive by a Fond du Lac police squad, which used a PIT maneuver and then pushed the truck off the road to finally end the chase, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!