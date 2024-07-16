Omro shooting suspects arrested after police chase with U-Haul

OMRO (NBC 26) — Omro Police say they've arrested two people after a shooting in Omro followed by a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

WATCH VIDEO OF CHASE WITH U-HAUL BELOW (video courtesy of Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office):

Police chase shooting suspects in U-Haul

According to Omro Police, a man selling a car over Facebook met two people in Omro on Monday evening.

Investigators says one of the suspects took out a gun and after a struggle, the man selling the car was shot.

Police say the suspects then fled in a vehicle — a U-Haul, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office — and they were quickly located by law enforcement. The chase ended in Fond du Lac, where the suspects were taken into custody, police say.

Omro Police say the suspects — one from Milwaukee and the other Green Bay — were arrested for attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted robbery with use of force, flee/elude an officer, and motor theft, among other charges.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital and his injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from other agencies positioned themselves along 1-41 South to block ramps and deploy a tire deflation device.

The U-Haul was eventually stopped near the intersection of Johnson Street and Rolling Meadows Drive by a Fond du Lac police squad, which used a PIT maneuver and then pushed the truck off the road to finally end the chase, according to the Sheriff's Office.