Two semis involved in crash that led to fire on I-41, police say

UPDATE: Police say two semis were involved in a crash that led to a fire on Interstate 41 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:25 a.m. in the area of I-41 northbound near Highway 15 in the town of Grand Chute.

Police say the driver of a semi tractor-trailer traveling north collided with a concrete barrier on the side of the freeway. The collision led to significant damage to the trailer. The trailer axles then detached and hit another northbound semi-tractor.

Police say the tractor-trailer then slid along the interstate, creating sparks that set fire to the cargo consisting of paper bales. This caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire.

Police say a southbound semi-driver not involved in the crash witnessed the incident and helped the driver out of the semi-tractor before it was consumed by flames.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Police say I-41 northbound at Highway 15 is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews clean up the scene and make repairs.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says authorities are working to clean up a crash on Interstate 41 near Appleton.

Dispatchers were called to I-41 near WIS 15 westbound for a crash before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of traffic are currently impacted, and crews believe it'll take at least two hours to clear the spot.

