APPLETON, WIS. (NBC 26) — Two people are recovering after an apartment caught fire in Appleton.

Firefighters responded to the call around 2:30 AM in the 3400 block of East Canary Street.

When crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming from the bathroom of the apartment unit.

Two people inside the apartment were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The estimated damage to the building is around $150,000.

Investigators say they're working to learn how it started.